Reviewing Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) & FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ever-Glory International Group and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ever-Glory International Group 0.46% 1.05% 0.42% FIGS -2.63% -6.32% -4.81%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ever-Glory International Group and FIGS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ever-Glory International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FIGS 0 2 10 0 2.83

FIGS has a consensus target price of $42.42, suggesting a potential upside of 81.97%. Given FIGS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FIGS is more favorable than Ever-Glory International Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ever-Glory International Group and FIGS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ever-Glory International Group $267.35 million 0.13 $3.28 million $0.09 25.45 FIGS $263.11 million 14.48 $49.76 million N/A N/A

FIGS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ever-Glory International Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of FIGS shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment consists of complete set of services of supply chain management and worldwide sale of apparel to domestic and international casual wear, sportswear, and outerwear brands and retailers in major markets. The Retail segment offers retail-channel sales to consumers through retail stores. The company was founded on October 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

