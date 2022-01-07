Reviewing NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) & Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners 29.70% 3.50% 2.19% Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 20.99% 8.28% 3.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NextEra Energy Partners and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 1 3 5 0 2.44 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.36%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a consensus price target of $8.47, indicating a potential upside of 53.72%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than NextEra Energy Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $917.00 million 6.51 -$50.00 million $2.78 28.03 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $5.65 billion 1.53 $1.23 billion N/A N/A

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. NextEra Energy Partners pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats NextEra Energy Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil. The company was founded by Getulio Dornelles Vargas on June 11, 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

