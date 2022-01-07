Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

