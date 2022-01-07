Richard B. Hancock Sells 5,000 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CDMO opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
