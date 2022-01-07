Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.55) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.34) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.46) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($66.03) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($56.60) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,006.15 ($67.46).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,189 ($69.92) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,691.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,199.08. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.66).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($68.12), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($340.59). Insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411 in the last ninety days.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

