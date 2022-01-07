RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2,392.4% over the last three years.
Shares of RMI stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $24.24.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
