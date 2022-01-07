RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2,392.4% over the last three years.

Shares of RMI stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

