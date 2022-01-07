Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 135 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

