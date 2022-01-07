Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 328.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE RBLX opened at $89.20 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.85.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,764 shares of company stock valued at $59,466,630.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.