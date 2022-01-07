Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target Increased to CHF 390 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RHHBY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roche currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.47.

RHHBY stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Roche has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $52.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 262.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 94.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Roche by 42.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Roche during the second quarter valued at $216,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

