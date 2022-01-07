Rocket Companies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RKT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.65.

NYSE RKT opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,026.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,106 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

