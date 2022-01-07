Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Research analysts at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 29.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.39.

ROKU opened at $193.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

