Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

