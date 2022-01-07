Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Sells 1,352 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.51. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,887. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.70.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

