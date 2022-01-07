Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Sells 385 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,121. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

