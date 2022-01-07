Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.7% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.04. 360,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,210,777. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

