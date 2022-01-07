Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,891. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $479.77 and a 200-day moving average of $476.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

