Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $13,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PEG opened at $65.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.17.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.