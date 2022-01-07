Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $120.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $109.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.07. Ross Stores has a one year low of $103.62 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $504,204,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $262,655,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

