Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $358.00 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.63 and a 200-day moving average of $355.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

