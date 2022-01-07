Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 94,069 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $23,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,955,000 after purchasing an additional 508,540 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,845,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,565,000 after purchasing an additional 70,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

