Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 859,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,024 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $20,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BOX by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,277,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 25.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 703,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BOX by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,917 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after acquiring an additional 942,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.40 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,539 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

