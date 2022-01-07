Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 43,355 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,355 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.08% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 98.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $44,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $308,243 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 1.24. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

