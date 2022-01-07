Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Opsens (TSE:OPS) Price Target to C$4.00

Opsens (TSE:OPS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$4.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

OPS stock opened at C$2.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$3.74. The company has a market cap of C$292.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.50.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

