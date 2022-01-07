Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is TD Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,774,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,264 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 3.1% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,962,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

