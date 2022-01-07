Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROYL stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,933. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

