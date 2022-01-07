Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ROYL stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,933. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
About Royale Energy
