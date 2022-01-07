RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.85

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.85 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 123.87 ($1.67). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 122.80 ($1.65), with a volume of 92,692 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPS. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.63) to GBX 138 ($1.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 130 ($1.75) to GBX 145 ($1.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.63) to GBX 138 ($1.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.89) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.95. The company has a market capitalization of £339.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas bought 50,000 shares of RPS Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($84,894.22).

RPS Group Company Profile (LON:RPS)

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

