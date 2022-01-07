RSM US Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,257.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $756.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,270.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,340.71.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

