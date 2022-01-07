RSM US Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 61,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 55,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $254.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

