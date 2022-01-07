RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $821,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29,631.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 343,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after acquiring an additional 342,249 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,369,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 554,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,641,000 after buying an additional 112,569 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $111.04 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $90.18 and a one year high of $114.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.42.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

