RSM US Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

