RSM US Wealth Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,250 shares of company stock valued at $124,365,515. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $216.06 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.81.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.