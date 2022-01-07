RSM US Wealth Management LLC Purchases 96 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $109.53 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.55 and a 200 day moving average of $107.33.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

