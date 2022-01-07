RSM US Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.7% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $50,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $168.51 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.89 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average is $161.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

