RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,259 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $430.66 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.57 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $428.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

