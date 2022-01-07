RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 663 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of COP opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

