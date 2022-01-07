RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 704 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,309,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,796,000 after purchasing an additional 115,332 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $100,250,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 840,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,241 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 529,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $2.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.69%.

