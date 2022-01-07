Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $862,507.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952. 12.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RUSHA stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $60.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

