Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,233. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 502,307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 186,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 876,881 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

