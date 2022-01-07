Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 954,830 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 202.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954,830 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $42,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

