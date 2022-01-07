Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,067,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505,104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Manulife Financial worth $39,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,359,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,417 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,722,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,865,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,619,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,087 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

