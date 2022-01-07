Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,330 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $38,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $271.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.56 and its 200 day moving average is $264.95. The company has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.