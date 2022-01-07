Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $35.09 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,810 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $35,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.