Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,754 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,754 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $36,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in VeriSign by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $674,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $125,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,168 shares of company stock worth $10,053,564. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $241.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.23. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

