Ryan Baltimore Sells 3,000 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BRT stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $418.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

