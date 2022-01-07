Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Up to $42.90

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.90, but opened at $44.94. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $44.94, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $658.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 133.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

