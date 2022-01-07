SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and approximately $1,827.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,924.32 or 0.99860780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00099445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00313799 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.00468867 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015892 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00143095 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001879 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001904 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

