SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Capitalization Hits $14.65 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001258 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and approximately $1,827.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,924.32 or 0.99860780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00099445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00313799 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.00468867 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015892 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00143095 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001879 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001904 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.