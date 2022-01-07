Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €137.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €137.00 ($155.68) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €126.75 ($144.03).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €111.74 ($126.98) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €110.08 and a 200 day moving average of €111.27. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

