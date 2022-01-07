Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $279.17

Saga plc (LON:SAGA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 279.17 ($3.76) and traded as high as GBX 295.20 ($3.98). Saga shares last traded at GBX 291.20 ($3.92), with a volume of 275,974 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £405.74 million and a P/E ratio of -27.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 279.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 333.22.

In related news, insider Roger De Haan sold 341,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £1,000,345.95 ($1,347,993.46).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

