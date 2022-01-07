Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Stephens from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.25.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $294.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $171.16 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.64.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Saia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Saia by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Saia by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

